IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 jet shoots down Pakistani drone in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan, a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet of Indian Air Force shot down a Pakistani drone at Bikaner Nal sector area of Rajasthan.

The fighter jet used air-to-air missile to down Pakistani drone which had violated the Indian air space. Sources said that Sukhoi Su-30 was scrambled after the drone was detected by Indian Air Defence radars, ANI reported.

The debris of the drone fell on the other side, near Fort Abbas in Pakistan.

The Border Security Force said that two blasts were heard at 11:30 on the Pakistani side at the Gharsana border in Sriganganagar. Meanwhile, Pakistani media has rejected reports about the occurrence of any such event.

Earlier on Monday, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa addressed a press conference and said that the operation at the border is still on and he will not comment on that. “It is an ongoing operation. I will not comment on that," Dhanoa had said when asked about the current situation at the border.

Air Chief Marshal declined to confirm the number of deaths in February 26's airstrikes at the Pakistan-based terror outfit's camps, adding that the IAF's job is to hit the targets and not count the casualties.

"IAF is not in a position to clarify the number of casualties. The government will clarify that. We don't count human casualties, we count what targets we have hit or not," the Air chief said. Addressing a press conference, he said the death toll depends on the number of people present at the target.

In a statement that could end all questions over the airstrikes, he added that if there were no airstrikes, why would have Pakistan retaliated.

(With ANI inputs)