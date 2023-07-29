IAS Armstrong Pame Success Story: Cracked Civil Services In First Attempt; Know How A Village Boy Earned Moniker Of 'Miracle Man'

Armstrong Pame, a native of Impa village located in the Tousem Subdivision of Manipur's Tamenglong district, hails from the Zeliangrong community's Zeme speaking group. After completing his schooling at United Builders School in Tamenglong, Manipur, he pursued his higher studies at St Edmund's College in Shillong, successfully completing his class 12 studies. He went on to achieve a bachelor's degree in physics from the prestigious St Stephen's College in Delhi in 2005, fulfilling his long-cherished dream of studying there and aspiring to become an IAS officer.

Armstrong Pame gave his first Civil Services Examination in 2007, cleared the exam but got a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in the Custom and Central Excise department. Determined to make it to the IAS, he persevered and succeeded in his second attempt in 2008 when he attained the coveted Indian Administrative Service (IAS) post. Subsequently, he was appointed as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Tousen in 2012.

Being the first member of Nagaland's Zeme tribe to become an IAS officer, Armstrong Pame earned the nickname "Miracle Man" for his remarkable achievement. Notably, he spearheaded the construction of a 100-kilometre road connecting Manipur to Nagaland and Assam in a remote and underdeveloped area of the Manipur hills. What makes this accomplishment even more remarkable is that he accomplished it without any assistance from the government. The road, aptly named the "People's Road," has brought joy and transformation to the people of Tousem, providing them with a motorable route that connects them to the outside world.



IAS Armstrong Pame's commitment towards developmental work and his commitment to improving people's lives have made him widely respected, thus earning him the moniker of "Miracle Man." His selfless efforts have brought significant positive changes to the region, and the People's Road stands as a testament to his visionary leadership and determination to create a better future for his community.