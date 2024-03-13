IAS Kriti Raj: Know About Young 'Ghoonghatdhari' SDM Of Firozabad - Going Viral For All The Right Reasons

New Delhi: An IAS officer conducted an inspection at a government health centre in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad wearing a veil and posing as a patient. The officer said that she decided to conduct the inspection after receiving several complaints regarding inconveniences faced by patients in the area. Raj said that she took an appointment, spoke with the doctor and found his behaviour to be unprofessional. Pointing out discrepancies in the attendance of staff at the health centre, the SDM said to ANI, "When I checked their attendance register I noted that some of them were absent. Some of them had signatures on the register but were not present at the health centre."

"Moreover around half of the stock of their medicines were found to be expired when we checked them," she added. Cleanliness and proper hygiene were also not being maintained at the health centre, the SDM said.

Pointing out to the poor quality of service at the health centre, she said, "Even injections were not being given properly. The staff were not working with the motive to serve people."

On the steps that would be taken against the health centre officials from her office, Raj said "We have taken note of all these and we will investigate," adding that they will be sending them a report.

Visuals from the spot showed SDM Kriti Raj standing in a veil at the hospital with other patients. She was also seen checking and segregating stocks of medicine from the pharmacy at the hospital.

Who Is IAS Kriti Raj?

A distinguished civil servant known for her unique approach to administration and her standout personality. Hailing from the district of Jhansi, Kriti's educational journey began in the very same place. Her remarkable achievement of securing the 106th rank in the UPSC exam of 2000 catapulted her into the Indian Administrative Service, where she quickly became recognized for her distinctive style. Not only is her method of work special, but her lifestyle and persona are also notably different from the rest. She enjoys a significant following on social media, where her fashionable photos on Instagram are widely admired.

Akhilesh Yadav Hails SDM's Action

A video capturing her arrival at a hospital has gone viral on social media, sparking a variety of reactions from the public. Even Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, shared the video from his social media handle, using it to take a political jab at the BJP.