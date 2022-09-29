IAS officer breaks down on meeting child injured in bus accident: Watch

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): At least Ten people were killed and 41 others injured when a mini-truck and private bus collided on National Highway 730 in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur district on Wednesday. A video is going viral on social media in which Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob can be seen crying as she interacts with families of the victims. In the viral video, the bureaucrat can be seen breaking down as she interacts with a mother and sees the condition of her injured child.

#WATCH |Lakhimpur Kheri bus-truck collision: Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob breaks down as she interacts with a mother at a hospital&sees condition of her injured child



The Lakhimpur Kheri chief medical officer (CMO) said 12 of the injured are critical and have been sent to a trauma centre in Lucknow while 29 are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The accident took place on the Aira bridge on the National Highway 730, around 30 kilometers from the district headquarters, DSP Pritam Pal Singh said.

The bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara and collided with the mini-truck coming from the opposite direction.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath expressed grief over the incident.

In a condolence message, Prime Minister Modi said,"Distressed by the accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Rs 2 Lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each dead. The injured will be given Rs 50,000."

