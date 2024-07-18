Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2767942
NewsIndia
IAS PREETI HOODA

IAS Preeti Hooda's Success story: Daughter Of DTC Bus Driver Cracks UPSC Know Her Story

Preeti excelled in her studies, passing her 10th grade with 77% and her 12th grade with 87% marks.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IAS Preeti Hooda's Success story: Daughter Of DTC Bus Driver Cracks UPSC Know Her Story

Preeti Hooda's Journey to Success: When children from humble backgrounds achieve great success, it brings immense pride to their families. Such is the inspiring story of Preeti Hooda from Haryana, who cleared the UPSC exam and became an IAS officer.

Early Education:

Preeti excelled in her studies, passing her 10th grade with 77% and her 12th grade with 87% marks. Despite her family's financial constraints and their wish for her to marry early, Preeti was determined to pursue higher education.

Pursuing Higher Education:

Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Preeti's father is a DTC bus driver. After completing her 12th grade, Preeti enrolled at Lakshmi Bai College in Delhi and graduated with a degree in Hindi. She later pursued a Ph.D. in Hindi from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

Hindi Medium Education:

Preeti completed all her education in Hindi medium and chose Hindi as her medium for the UPSC exam, with Hindi as her optional subject.

Overcoming Challenges:

Preeti's journey was not without setbacks. She did not clear the UPSC exam on her first attempt. However, her persistence paid off, and in 2017, she successfully cleared the exam in her second attempt.

Achieving the Dream:

As per reports, Preeti Hooda secured an All India Rank of 288 in the UPSC examination, realizing her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Conclusion:

Preeti Hooda's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and determination. It serves as an inspiration to many who strive to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Government's big action against Pooja Khedkar
DNA Video
DNA: Who killed Mukesh Sahani's father?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Teachers on Kanwar Duty!
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind Mysterious case of Snake Bite!
DNA Video
DNA: Anganwadi Kids taught to perform Namaz
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jammu on terrorist target?
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is government or organization bigger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Shivaji's fort become 'Akhara' in Kolhapur?
DNA Video
DNA: What's inside Ratna Bhandar?