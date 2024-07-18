Preeti Hooda's Journey to Success: When children from humble backgrounds achieve great success, it brings immense pride to their families. Such is the inspiring story of Preeti Hooda from Haryana, who cleared the UPSC exam and became an IAS officer.

Early Education:

Preeti excelled in her studies, passing her 10th grade with 77% and her 12th grade with 87% marks. Despite her family's financial constraints and their wish for her to marry early, Preeti was determined to pursue higher education.

Pursuing Higher Education:

Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Preeti's father is a DTC bus driver. After completing her 12th grade, Preeti enrolled at Lakshmi Bai College in Delhi and graduated with a degree in Hindi. She later pursued a Ph.D. in Hindi from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

Hindi Medium Education:

Preeti completed all her education in Hindi medium and chose Hindi as her medium for the UPSC exam, with Hindi as her optional subject.

Overcoming Challenges:

Preeti's journey was not without setbacks. She did not clear the UPSC exam on her first attempt. However, her persistence paid off, and in 2017, she successfully cleared the exam in her second attempt.

Achieving the Dream:

As per reports, Preeti Hooda secured an All India Rank of 288 in the UPSC examination, realizing her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Conclusion:

Preeti Hooda's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and determination. It serves as an inspiration to many who strive to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams.