IAS Puja Khedkar Joins As Assistant Collector In Washim, Gives First Reaction Over Controversy

Puja Dilip Khedkar, a Maharashtra cadre IAS Probationary Officer (IAS-PO), has assumed her new role as Assistant Collector at the Washim Collectorate on Thursday, after she was transferred from Pune. She joined three days after she was transferred from the Pune Collectorate due to an unfavourable report. The report cited her unusual behaviour, inappropriate demands for her position, taking over a senior official's office, and concerns about her OBC-Creamy Layer caste credentials. Khedkar is not only accused of misusing power but also of fudging her disability certificates to get the IAS job.

Today, Pune Police personnel arrived at the residence of the Trainee IAS Officer in Pune. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, "Pune Police to verify/examine the Audi Car which was being used by Trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar, under Motor Vehicles Act."

In a brief media interaction in Washim, the 31-year-old Puja Khedkar remained composed despite the numerous allegations. She stated that she "is not permitted to speak on the matter."

"I am very happy to join the Washim district and looking forward to working here," she said.

In her initial media interaction amidst serious allegations of power misuse, trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar stated that she was "not authorized" to discuss the matter.

When asked about the row surrounding her, she said, "Government rules do not allow me to speak anything on this matter. So sorry, I cannot speak."

In a letter addressed to the state's top civil servants, including Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Pune Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase outlined the allegations against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar.

The letter reveals that Ms. Khedkar made several inappropriate demands, such as requesting an official car with a VIP number plate, special accommodation, and an official chamber with adequate staff. These demands are against the rules, as probationary officers are not entitled to such facilities.

Reports also indicate that her father, a retired administrative officer, allegedly exerted pressure to have her demands met.

This controversy has also raised questions about how Ms. Khedkar passed the UPSC screening process, one of the most challenging competitive exams in India. Additionally, her eligibility for OBC concessions is under scrutiny.

It has come to light that she claimed to be a visually and mentally impaired candidate to seek concessions but did not undergo the required medical examination to confirm these impairments.