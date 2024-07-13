Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar has been in the news for the last week for her VIP demands made during her posting at the Pune Collectorate. While she was handed a transfer posting to Washim, the controversy surrounding her did not leave her. It later came to light that she allegedly misused the OBC certificate and faked disability to clear the prestigious exam. The government has already formed a one-member panel to probe the allegations. Now, Puja Khedkar's mother has shot to the limelight all for the wrong reason.

A video of Manorama Khedkar brandishing a gun to threaten a farmer over a land dispute in Mulshi has gone viral. The video is of 2023 but since it has gone viral now, the police swung into action and traced the farmer. Now, on the complaints of the victim, an FIR has reportedly been lodged against her.

Pune Rural Police has registered an FIR against Manoram Khedkar, Dilip Khedkar, parents of trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar and 5 others. "The FIR was filed last night at Paud police station based on the complaint of a local farmer who alleged that he was threatened by Manoram Khedkar. The FIR has been filed under sections 323, 504, 506 of IPC. Charges under the Arms Act have also been included," said Manoj Yadav, Senior Police Inspector, Paud Police Station.

The video depicts Manorama Khedkar brandishing a pistol during an intense argument with local farmers over a land dispute in Mulshi. She confronts a man, demands to see land documents claimed to be in her name, and waves the weapon in his direction before hiding it upon noticing the camera.

Amid public outcry and demands for action, Pune Police registered a case against her for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh explained that the incident took place a year ago, and the complainant has been identified and verified.