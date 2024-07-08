Advertisement
IAS Ramya CS Success Story: She Was A Data Entry Operator For 3 Years, Left Her Job After That, Started Preparing For UPSC, Failed 5 Times...

Ramya CS hails from Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu. She achieved the second rank at the state level. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cracking the UPSC exam, one of the toughest in the world, is a feat few achieve. Every year, millions from across India sit for the exam, aspiring to become IAS officers, but only a few hundred succeed. While some clear the UPSC in their first or second attempt, others, like IAS officer Ramya CS, take multiple attempts to achieve their dream. Ramya cleared the exam on her sixth attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 46 in 2021.

Background and Education

Ramya CS hails from Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu. She achieved the second rank at the state level. With a graduation degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) from Coimbatore Institute of Technology, she also holds an MBA from IGNOU, showcasing her commitment to continuous learning.

Taking the Leap

In 2017, Ramya decided to leave her job at an instrumentation company in Bengaluru, where she had worked for over three years, to focus entirely on preparing for the UPSC exam. She followed her passion and started her preparation journey.

Balancing Work and Studies

During her preparation, Ramya worked as a data entry operator and took on data collection tasks to fund her studies. Her determination and hard work paid off when she finally cleared the UPSC exam in her sixth attempt.

Inspiration for Many

Ramya CS's journey from a data entry operator to an IAS officer is a testament to her perseverance and dedication. Her story inspires many aspiring candidates, showing that with determination and hard work, achieving dreams is possible.

