IAS Success Mantra: Chandrajyoti Cracked UPSC Without Coaching, Secured 28th Rank in First Attempt, Read Her Message To Aspirants

Everyone knows that the UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the toughest exams in the country. Aspirants dedicate themselves day and night to passing this exam. However, achieving success is not something everyone can manage. Some people have to change their paths after years of multiple attempts, while some go far beyond these challenges and succeed on their very first try. Today, we are going to tell you the success story of such an officer.

Passed UPSC at the Age of 22

We are talking about IAS Officer Chandrajyoti Singh, who achieved this feat at the young age of 22. Not only that, but IAS Chandrajyoti Singh cracked the UPSC CSE exam solely through self-study, without any coaching. She passed the exam in her first attempt in 2029.

Passion for Serving the Nation

Chandrajyoti's father, Dalbara Singh, is a retired Army radiologist, and her mother, Meena Singh, served in the military. After completing her graduation, Chandrajyoti took a one-year break to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. She relied only on herself, without any coaching. Through self-study, she not only achieved success but also secured an impressive 28th rank in the entire country.

Dedication to UPSC Preparation

For her UPSC preparation, Chandrajyoti dedicated 6 to 8 hours daily to her studies. As the exam date approached, she increased her study time to 10 hours or more. Additionally, Chandrajyoti prepared daily current affairs by reading newspapers every day. This habit of reading newspapers made it much easier for her to crack the UPSC exam.

IAS Officer's Success Mantra

IAS Officer Chandrajyoti Singh advises UPSC aspirants that to achieve success in any exam, it is essential to create the right strategy and prepare accordingly. She says that if candidates prepare according to their strategy, they will definitely achieve success.

Chandrajyoti Singh's journey is a testament to the power of self-study, dedication, and a well-planned strategy, inspiring many to pursue their dreams without relying on coaching.