IAS Success Sory: The Inspiring Story Of India’s Youngest IAS Officer Ansar Ahmed Sheikh

New Delhi: Ansar Ahmed Sheikh has achieved the distinction of becoming India's youngest IAS officer after successfully clearing the UPSC examination on his first attempt. His accomplishment underscores the power of perseverance and dedication in overcoming challenging circumstances.

Facing financial hardships due to unfavorable conditions, Ansar's family struggled to make ends meet. However, undeterred by the obstacles, he pursued his dreams relentlessly. In 2016, Ansar made history by excelling in one of the most challenging exams, surpassing all previous records.

Hailing from a modest background, Ansar is the son of Yonus Sheikh Ahmad, an auto-rickshaw driver, and his mother, who works in the fields. The family resides in a rented home in Shelgaon village, situated in the Jalna district of Maharashtra's Marathwada region.

Growing up in extreme poverty, Ansar worked diligently from a young age to provide for his family's basic needs. Despite the lack of emphasis on education within his family, they faced pressure to discontinue his studies due to difficult circumstances. However, Ansar, always a standout student, persisted in his pursuit of knowledge.

Against all odds, Ansar achieved an impressive All India Rank of 361 in the UPSC examination at the age of 21. Before setting the record as India's youngest IAS officer, he had previously scored 91% in his X board examinations and attained a 73% in his graduation, where he pursued a Political Science degree at Fergusson College, Pune.

While preparing for the UPSC examinations, Ansar's financially strapped family supported him, demonstrating their commitment to his education. His remarkable results serve as a testament to how his unwavering dedication and hard work distinguished him from the crowd.