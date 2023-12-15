New Delhi: Abhilasha Abhinav, an IAS officer from Telangana cadre and a resident of Patna, Bihar, placed eighteenth in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2017. Abhilasha faced a number of difficulties along the way to becoming an IAS officer. Her greatest obstacle was persuading her family that passing the Civil Services Exam would take precedence over getting married.

After completing her education in Patna, Abhilasha Abhinav excelled in the CBSE class 10 exam. She attended A.S. College in Maharashtra to pursue a B.Tech after achieving an amazing 84% in the 12th grade. In addition to her academic excellence, Abhilasha was a gifted athlete. Even after earning her B.Tech, she decided to keep working while getting ready for the UPSC exams.

In 2014, Abhilasha made her first attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination. After failing the preliminary exam this time, she made the decision to focus on her studies instead of taking the test the next year. In the UPSC All India, Abhilasha achieved a rank of 308 in her second attempt in 2016. She was assigned to the IRS service rather than the IAS because of her higher rank.

On her second attempt at the UPSC, she was hired for the IRS position. Feeling let down by this, she set her sights on the prestigious IAS designation. Abhilasha secured the 18th rank in her UPSC 2017 attempt, thereby becoming an IAS officer. She discusses the difficulty of preparing for the UPSC while working and emphasises the value of time management. She gave time management advice to IAS candidates.

UPSC tips from IAS Abhilasha Abhinav:

About UPSC preparation in addition to employment, she advises applicants with ample time to spare not to waste it. She went on, "Make the most of your time and allocate it appropriately."

She also believes that since there will be three rounds to this exam, it is best to start preparing early for the main, interview, and preliminary rounds. She advised the applicants to view the interviews with the top performers.

She advised people to make the most of their weekends if they wanted to study for the UPSC in addition to their job. She advised them to utilise their office time wisely for their studies in order to maximise it. While driving to work, Abhilasha used to use her phone for study purposes. Lastly, Abhilasha counsels being truthful with oneself and not listening to other people.