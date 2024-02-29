IAS Success Story: From Slum To Success, Battling Rare Bone Disease, Discover The Inspirational Journey Of IAS Ummul Kher

New Delhi: Cracking the Civil Services Exam (CSE) administered by the UPSC is akin to scaling a formidable mountain. Renowned for its rigorous nature, this examination demands not mere intelligence, but years of unwavering commitment, resilience, and sheer grit. India, boasting a reservoir of brilliant minds, witnesses’ aspirants dedicating substantial portions of their lives to mastering the complexities of this examination.

Amidst this challenging landscape emerges the remarkable tale of Ummul Kher, a beacon of inspiration who defied all odds to ascend the ranks of the esteemed IAS cadre. Originating from the arid landscapes of Rajasthan, Ummul's formative years were etched within the labyrinthine alleys of Delhi's Trilokpuri slum, where her father eked out a living by retailing garments.

From the outset, Ummul grappled with a debilitating condition—a rare fragile bone disorder that punctuated her life with no less than sixteen fractures and necessitated eight surgeries. Yet, amidst these adversities, a resolute spirit burned within her, impelling her towards the pursuit of greatness despite the shackles of financial constraint.

Undeterred by her circumstances, Ummul embarked on a relentless quest for knowledge, supplementing her family's income by tutoring peers while shouldering the burden of her educational expenses. Her indomitable spirit led her to seek refuge in an NGO's benevolence, enabling her to complete her secondary education against all odds.

Upon reaching the crossroads of her academic journey post-10th grade, familial opposition threatened to derail her aspirations. However, fuelled by an unwavering resolve, Ummul broke free from the confines of convention, seeking solace amidst the gritty environs of another slum, where she fervently pursued her studies, culminating in an exemplary 91% score in her Class 12 examinations.

Undaunted by the hurdles strewn along her path, Ummul's academic odyssey continued unabated as she embarked on her collegiate voyage at Gargi College, University of Delhi, where she delved into the realms of higher learning with unparalleled fervor. Subsequently, she traversed the corridors of academia, attaining her MA from JNU's prestigious School of International Studies before embarking on the arduous journey towards a PhD.

Simultaneously, amidst the rigors of scholarly pursuit, Ummul undertook the formidable task of preparing for the UPSC examination, channelling her intellect and determination towards this monumental challenge. Her perseverance bore fruit as she clinched an impressive All India Rank of 420, cementing her position as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspirants traversing similar paths fraught with uncertainty and adversity.

Indeed, Ummul Kher's saga of resilience serves as a poignant testament to the triumph of the human spirit, igniting a flicker of hope within the hearts of Civil Services aspirants navigating the tumultuous currents of uncertainty and hardship. Her journey stands as a resplendent beacon, illuminating the path towards realizing one's aspirations, no matter the obstacles encountered along the way.