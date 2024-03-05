IAS Success Story: IAS Abhilasha Sharma, A Triumph Of Determination And Resilience In Pursuit Of Dreams

New Delhi: Repeated often but always with profound truth, the core essence of fulfillment is found in the unyielding resolve, exemplified vividly by the awe-inspiring journey of IAS Abhilasha Sharma.

Originally from Haryana and presently domiciled in Gurugram, Abhilasha encountered initial hurdles in her pursuit of becoming an IAS officer.

In the year 2013, she embarked on her rigorous preparations for the UPSC examination, facing consecutive setbacks in her first three endeavors. The ensuing frustration and disappointment momentarily clouded her aspirations for the IAS. Nonetheless, undaunted by adversity, Abhilasha rekindled her determination, crafting a meticulous schedule and devoting 15-16 hours daily to her studies, with a focus on Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects.

The pivotal moment materialized in her fourth attempt, wherein she clinched an impressive All India Rank of 68.

Abhilasha attributes her triumph to the invaluable lessons gleaned from her failures and her proactive approach towards addressing her weaknesses.

In a recent interview, she recounted her arduous odyssey, underscoring the pivotal role played by her husband Ankit, a businessman whom she wedded in 2017. Their relationship, evolving from companionship to love, emerged as a stalwart source of motivation, offering both mental fortitude and financial support.

She accentuates the importance of incorporating newspaper reading into daily routines for staying abreast of current affairs, advocates for the diligent study of NCERT books to fortify foundational knowledge, and underscores the significance of earnestly tackling aptitude—a subject she personally found challenging. Her narrative serves as a compelling testament to the transformative potency of unyielding determination in the realization of one's dreams.