New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is considered one of the most prestigious and challenging exams in India. Every year, millions of candidates appear for this exam, making the competition fierce. While some aspirants achieve success on their first attempt, many require multiple attempts to clear the exam. These candidates often become an inspiration for others preparing for the exam. One such motivational story is that of IAS Kumar Anurag, who succeeded in the UPSC exam twice through meticulous planning and dedication. His strategy can be particularly beneficial for those currently preparing for the civil services exam.

Struggled with Studies

Kumar Anurag hails from Katihar district in Bihar. He completed his education up to the 8th grade in Hindi medium before transitioning to English medium, which posed significant challenges for him. Despite these difficulties, he excelled in his 10th and 12th grades. Anurag then moved to Delhi for further studies. During this period, he found it hard to concentrate on his studies, resulting in multiple failures in various subjects during his graduation. Nevertheless, he managed to complete his graduation and subsequently enrolled in a postgraduate program.

Cracked UPSC Twice

Remarkably, Anurag passed the UPSC exam twice in a row. He began his UPSC preparation during his postgraduate studies. After completing his post-graduation, he dedicated himself entirely to preparing for the UPSC exam. Anurag cleared the exam in both attempts, but he did not secure an IAS position in his first attempt. Determined, he prepared again and achieved his goal the following year, securing an All India Rank of 48. Thus, Kumar Anurag became an IAS officer on his second attempt.

Advice for Aspirants

For those preparing for the UPSC exam, IAS Anurag advises disregarding past educational backgrounds and starting afresh. He believes that one can reach great heights even from a zero starting point, as he himself is an example of this approach. He emphasizes the importance of not rushing through the preparation process and studying each subject in depth. According to him, the key to success lies in hard work and a well-crafted strategy.

Kumar Anurag’s journey from struggling with studies to becoming an IAS officer is a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication. His story serves as a powerful inspiration for all UPSC aspirants, demonstrating that with the right mindset and approach, success is achievable despite initial setbacks.