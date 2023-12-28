IAS Success Story: Meet Chandrajyoti Singh, Who Cracked UPSC At 22 In First Attempt Without Coaching, Bagged AIR...

New Delhi: Ranked among the most challenging exams in India, the UPSC attracts aspirants from diverse regions, each diligently preparing with intense focus and strategic planning in hopes of success. Only a select few manage to navigate the rigors of the examination, securing coveted positions such as IAS officer, IPS officer, and more.

Prospective candidates, driven by ambition, often scrutinize the methodologies employed by past achievers to chart their own paths to success. The UPSC draws participants from varied backgrounds and fields, and the narrative of one such achiever, IAS officer Chandrajyoti Singh, is particularly inspiring.

Chandrajyoti Singh, the daughter of retired army officers, pursued her education across different states, instilled with a deep sense of patriotism motivating her to serve her country. Raised by Col. Dalbara Singh, an army radiologist, and Lt. Col. Meen Singh, her mother, education held a paramount place in their family values. Both parents consistently encouraged her academic pursuits, fostering an environment conducive to shaping her career decisions.

Chandrajyoti Singh achieved a perfect 10 CGPA in her Class 10 board exams at Jalandhar's APJ School, followed by an impressive 95.4% in her Class 12 exams at Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh. In 2018, she graduated with honors in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, securing a 7.75 CGPA. Following her graduation, Chandrajyoti Singh took a one-year hiatus.

In June 2018, she embarked on her UPSC preparation journey, opting for history as her optional subject. Methodically setting short-term and long-term goals, she crafted meticulous study plans for herself. Her well-thought-out strategies bore fruit as she successfully cleared the UPSC exam on her first attempt, securing an All-India Rank of 28.

At the age of 22, Chandrajyoti Singh assumed the prestigious role of an IAS officer. Adhering to a straightforward approach to conquering the UPSC, she dedicated 1-2 hours daily to reading newspapers and compiling her own notes. Regular weekly revisions, coupled with a focus on mock tests, played a crucial role in her success. Currently serving as an IAS officer in the Punjab cadre, she holds the position of SDM in Mohali.