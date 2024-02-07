IAS Success Story: Meet Dev Choudhary, Who Cleared UPSC After Multiple Failed Attempts; His Success Mantra Was...

New Delhi: Achieving any goal is made simpler when fueled by passion. Take, for instance, the daunting journey of conquering the UPSC Civil Services Examination. It's a rigorous and protracted process that demands unwavering determination. Yet, triumph is reserved for those who persist through every setback, a truth exemplified by individuals like Dev Chaudhary, an inspiring IAS officer who, despite facing numerous hurdles, emerged victorious in 2016.

But Who Exactly Is Dev Chaudhary?

Born and raised in the border district of Barmer, Dev Chaudhary stands as a shining example of resilience and perseverance. He proudly serves as an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, belonging to the class of 2016. His journey to this esteemed position was far from smooth sailing, marked by repeated attempts and failures, yet ultimately crowned with success on his fourth endeavor.

Delving into his background, Dev's upbringing was grounded in modesty and hard work. His father, a dedicated teacher, instilled in him the values of diligence and ambition from a young age. Growing up, Dev received his primary education in the local village school, laying the foundation for his academic pursuits. Later, he pursued his Bachelor of Science degree at Barmer College, setting his sights on a lofty aspiration: to become an IAS officer.

Upon completing his education, Dev embarked on the arduous journey of preparing for the UPSC examination. His first attempt in 2012 showcased promise as he cleared the preliminary stage, only to falter in the mains. Undeterred, he persisted through subsequent attempts, facing each disappointment with fortitude and determination. Despite encountering challenges such as the scarcity of quality study material in his preferred language of Hindi, Dev remained undaunted, recognizing the necessity of mastering English to navigate the intricacies of the examination process.

In interviews, Dev candidly shared insights into his journey, revealing the pivotal role his father, Sujanram, played in shaping his aspirations and work ethic. His story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, demonstrating that success is not merely about avoiding failure but about rising stronger with each setback.

In essence, Dev Chaudhary's narrative embodies the essence of triumph over adversity, inspiring countless aspirants to pursue their dreams relentlessly, regardless of the obstacles they may encounter along the way.