IAS Success Story: Meet IAS Laghima Tiwari Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt Without Coaching, Her AIR Was..

New Delhi: Securing a coveted position in the esteemed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) via the fiercely competitive UPSC exam is a monumental endeavour, one that often leads many hopefuls to abandon their aspirations along the way. Amid the sea of applicants vying for success in the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) with aspirations of donning the roles of IAS, IPS, or IFS officers, only a select few—barely a fraction of the total—manage to clinch a spot on the final roster.

While conventional wisdom dictates that coaching is the preferred route for UPSC preparation, there are those who opt for the path less travelled, relying solely on self-study to chart their course to success. Enter Laghima Tiwari, a remarkable individual who defied the odds. Armed with a degree in electronics and communication engineering from Delhi Technological University, Laghima etched her name in the annals of UPSC history by securing an enviable All India Rank 19 in UPSC CSE 2022, all in her inaugural attempt.

Hailing from the quaint district of Alwar in Rajasthan, Laghima's journey to success was a testament to grit and determination. Following her graduation in 2021, she plunged headlong into the world of UPSC preparation, eschewing the traditional coaching route in favor of a self-directed approach. Over the span of a year, Laghima meticulously combed through the static portions, delved into the intricacies of general studies, and stayed abreast of current affairs, drawing inspiration from the narratives of past toppers shared across various platforms, particularly YouTube.

Opting for anthropology as her optional subject for the UPSC Mains exam, Laghima relied on a combination of rigorous self-study and simulated test scenarios to navigate the complexities of the examination with aplomb, all without the aid of formal coaching. Central to Laghima's journey was the unwavering support of her parents, whose encouragement and belief in her abilities served as the cornerstone of her success. She underscored the importance of cultivating a clear mindset from the outset, enabling aspirants to channel their energies wholeheartedly into exam preparation.

In imparting wisdom to future aspirants, Laghima extolled the virtues of adaptability, urging them to craft a flexible preparation strategy that accommodates the ebb and flow of the exam journey. Emphasizing the cardinal principles of consistency, persistent effort, and diligent revision, Laghima emphasized the need for aspirants to glean insights from their mock test errors, subjecting them to rigorous analysis to unearth areas for improvement.

Furthermore, Laghima underscored the imperative of seamlessly transitioning to Mains exam preparation post-preliminaries, advocating for a proactive approach even for those teetering on the cusp of success. In essence, Laghima's journey serves as a beacon of hope for aspirants, a testament to the transformative power of perseverance, self-belief, and a resolute commitment to one's goals.