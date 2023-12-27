IAS Success Story: Meet IAS Officer Saumya Sharma Who Suffered Hearing Loss But Cleared UPSC With Top Rank And AIR…..

New Delhi: A lot of people must let go of their dreams because they don't have the privilege to fulfil them. But this woman with her hard work and sheer determination worked to make her dreams come true. We are talking about IAS officer Saumya Sharma, who hails from Delhi. Saumya Sharma IAS is an inspiration for all civil service aspirants because despite losing the ability to hear, among other hardships, she worked hard to crack the UPSC exam.

Who Is IAS Saumya Sharma?

To understand the challenges and difficulties that come in life, instead of succumbing to them, we must know the story of the 2017 batch IAS Saumya Sharma. At the age of 16, Saumya lost 90 to 95 percent of her hearing power. Despite this, the way she went ahead and appeared in the UPSC exam and achieved All India Rank 9 in the first attempt in 2017, is an inspiration for millions.

Many try, year after year, to crack the Civil Service examination but only a few manage to clear it. But Saumya managed it and how!

Her mark sheet went viral on social media. She had scored excellent marks in all the papers. Saumya Sharma had cleared the UPSC exam on the first attempt. More surprising than that, she had prepared only four months for this.

Despite Losing Her Hearing Power Saumya Cracked UPSC

Saumya Sharma, who hails from Delhi, lost her hearing ability suddenly at the age of just 16 and had to take the help of a hearing aid. But she never let that become her shortcoming. Overcoming this physical barrier, Saumya took the civil services examination at the age of 23 without any coaching. According to her, cracking the UPSC exam was like cracking any other exam where all you need is proper planning and good strategy.

Saumya has completed her LLB from National Law University, Delhi. In her final year of Law, Saumya decided to prepare for UPSC Civil Services in 2017 and in the same year, Saumya appeared for UPSC Prelims and UPSC Mains Exam.

Despite Running High Fever, Saumya Appeared For The Exam

Saumya was 23 years old when she appeared on the UPSC exam and made her family proud by passing the exam on her very first attempt. It is worth noting that during the Mains exam, she had a high fever and was not able to even get up from the bed and could not even revise the GS. Still, she did not back down and completed the UPSC exam.

Saumya Opted For The General Category

Saumya was included in the Disabled Person's category as she had lost her hearing ability but refused to fill the UPSC Civil Services form under the handicapped quota and opted for the general category.

A Bright Girl Since Childhood

Saumya's parents are doctors by profession, and she also wants to become like them but she changed her mind and started to study law. Saumya has been an intelligent student since her school days. She also topped in class X.

Where Is IAS Saumya Sharma Posted?

IAS officer Saumya Sharma is currently posted in Maharashtra Cadre. Earlier she was posted in the Delhi cadre. Saumya is very active on social media. She has more than 2.4 lakh followers on Instagram, over 19,000 followers on Twitter and over 16,000 followers on Facebook. Saumya's hard work and dedication came in handy in clearing the UPSC Prelims exam, while her willpower helped her power through.

Saumya's success shows that problems come to everyone but only those who move forward with a strong will and hard work taste success.