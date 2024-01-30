IAS Success Story: Meet IAS Priyamvada Ashok Mhaddalkar Who Left Her Career As Investment Banker To Crack UPSC Exam

New Delhi: Demonstrating unwavering dedication and hard work, Priyamvada Ashok Mhaddalkar, an IAS officer, achieved an impressive 13th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, showcasing her resilience and determination in the process. Originally from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Priyamvada's remarkable journey to becoming an IAS officer at the age of 31 is a testament to her commitment.

Priyamvada initially pursued a B.Tech degree in Electronics Engineering at Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Mumbai. However, she took an unexpected career turn after completing her MBA from IIM Bangalore, entering the financial services sector and working in investment banking for six years. Notably, her career path even led her to participate in an exchange program in Germany.

In July 2020, Priyamvada made a significant decision to shift gears, leaving her job to concentrate on UPSC studies. Opting for online learning and self-study, she undertook her second attempt at the Civil Services Examination, achieving an impressive rank.

Expressing her long-standing desire to participate in competitive exams and contribute to society like her father, who was a government servant, Priyamvada highlighted the challenges she faced. These challenges included adapting to traditional pen-and-paper exams after years of digital work and managing family responsibilities during her preparation. Despite these obstacles, Priyamvada's steadfast commitment ultimately yielded success.

Discussing the hurdles she encountered, Priyamvada acknowledged the difficulty of transitioning from a work routine to extended study hours and emphasized the crucial role played by her family's support in overcoming these challenges.

Priyamvada's journey from a humble background to the echelons of the Indian Administrative Service is a testament to the transformative power of education, determination, and resilience. His success story serves as an inspiration to countless aspirants, reaffirming the belief that with unwavering dedication and hard work, one can overcome any obstacle and contribute meaningfully to society.