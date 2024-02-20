IAS Success Story: Meet IAS Siddharth Shukla Who Cracked UPSC To Fulfill His Father’s Dream

New Delhi: Siddharth Shukla's father harbored a deep-seated ambition to serve as a civil servant, particularly aspiring for the prestigious position of an IAS officer. However, despite his fervent aspirations, familial obligations and a dearth of opportunities conspired against him, leaving his dream unrealized. Consequently, he pivoted towards journalism, necessitating a relocation with his family to the bustling capital, Delhi.

The tale of Siddharth Shukla's ascent to the coveted ranks of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is a testament to resilience and unwavering determination in the face of adversity. Born and raised in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Siddharth's formative years were shaped by the backdrop of his father's deferred ambitions. Following their move to Delhi, Siddharth pursued his education with diligence, exhibiting academic excellence that would later serve as the cornerstone of his journey.

Graduating with a degree in History, Siddharth bore witness to his father's unfulfilled dreams, instilling within him a sense of duty to realize what his father could not. Eschewing personal ambitions, Siddharth embarked on his preparation for the UPSC examinations, driven by a singular purpose: to fulfill his father's aspirations.

In a strategic move to maintain focus, Siddharth eschewed the distractions of social media, relying on his mother's phone for communication with friends. His unwavering commitment to his goal saw him through multiple attempts at the UPSC examinations. Despite encountering setbacks, including failures in the Mains and falling short of the interview stage, Siddharth remained resolute.

Undeterred by initial setbacks, Siddharth persisted with unyielding resolve, confident in his ability to overcome the odds. Through sheer perseverance and a steadfast dedication to his goal, Siddharth eventually achieved a commendable All India Rank (AIR)-27 in his fourth attempt, realizing his father's long-cherished dream and etching his own indelible mark in the annals of civil service.