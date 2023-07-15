trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635997
IAS SUCCESS STORY

IAS Success Story: Pari Bishnoi's Inspiring Journey - A Veteran Sarpanch's Grandaughter; Mother A Fearless Cop

Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Ajmer: Pari Bishnoi, a resident of Ajmer, has achieved a remarkable feat by cracking the prestigious UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam and securing a position in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Pari's journey to success has been marked by her relentless dedication and unwavering determination.

Family Background: From Sarpanch to Thanedar

Born to Maniram Bishnoi, a lawyer, and Sushila Bishnoi, who serves as a Thanedar (Station House Officer) in Ajmer, Pari hails from a family with a strong background in public service. Her father has served as the Sarpanch (village head) of their village for four consecutive terms. Pari received her primary education at St. Mary's Convent School in Ajmer before pursuing further studies in Delhi.


Higher Education and UPSC Preparation

After completing her schooling, Pari moved to Delhi, where she obtained her bachelor's degree from Delhi University. It was during her graduation that Pari embarked on her journey of preparing for the Civil Services Examination. Following the completion of her graduation, Pari pursued a post-graduation degree in Political Science from MDS University in Ajmer.

Overcoming Challenges and Achieving Success

Pari had been preparing for the Civil Services Examination for a considerable period. During this time, she also cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). While facing the rigorous preparation for the UPSC exam, Pari remained focused and committed to her goal of becoming an IAS officer. Finally, in 2019, after her third attempt, Pari not only passed the challenging examination but also secured an impressive 30th rank.

Gratitude and Acknowledgment

Pari attributes her success to the support and encouragement of her family, particularly her mother. Inspired by their dedication and enthusiasm, Pari nurtured her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Even during the challenging phases of her preparation when she faced setbacks, her mother provided her with unwavering support and motivation.

Lessons from Pari: Perseverance and Honesty

According to Pari, one should never lose hope or be disheartened by the difficulties or failures encountered in life. Instead, she believes in maintaining unwavering honesty and continuing efforts to achieve success.

Tips for UPSC Preparation

Pari advises aspiring candidates to thoroughly study NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) books for all subjects. Additionally, solving previous year papers and taking mock tests are essential for exam readiness. Apart from regular study and answer writing practice, time management is also crucial for effective preparation.

Pari's success story stands as a testament to the power of determination and hard work. Her journey serves as an inspiration for all those aspiring to pursue a career in the civil services and achieve their goals through dedication and perseverance.

