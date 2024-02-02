IAS Success Story: Remarkable Journey Of IAS Chandrajyoti Singh Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt At Just 22

New Delhi: Countless individuals aspiring to join the prestigious Indian Civil Services invest extensive periods in preparing for the challenging Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Despite dedicating years to this rigorous process, only a meagre fraction of aspirants manages to successfully crack the exam, often requiring multiple attempts to achieve this feat.

A noteworthy exception to this trend is IAS Chandrajyoti Singh, who remarkably accomplished the remarkable feat of clearing the UPSC exam on her inaugural attempt. Hailing from a family with a military background, Chandrajyoti drew inspiration from her parents, Colonel Dalbara Singh, a retired army radiologist, and Lieutenant Colonel Meen Singh.

Chandrajyoti's educational journey began with her completing her Boards at APJ School in Jalandhar, followed by Class 12 at Bhawan Vidyalaya in Chandigarh. The pursuit of academic excellence continued as she obtained an Honours degree in History from St. Stephen’s College at Delhi University, as reported by DNA India.

Following her graduation, Chandrajyoti faced a one-year hiatus in her educational pursuits due to personal reasons. Undeterred, she embarked on her UPSC preparation during this period. Remarkably, at the age of 22, she made her maiden attempt at the UPSC exam, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR)-28 and earning the prestigious title of an IAS officer.

Chandrajyoti Singh's achievement at such a young age marked her as one of the youngest aspirants to clear the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSSE) and subsequently become one of the youngest IAS officers in the nation. Presently, she serves as an IAS officer in the Punjab cadre and holds the position of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Mohali. Her journey stands as a testament to both perseverance and early success in the challenging realm of civil services.