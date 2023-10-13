IAS Success Story: Worked For Rs 10 Daily, Slept Hungry; This Rajasthan Man Proved Nothing Is Impossible By Cracking UPSC With AIR...

Every year, thousands of hopefuls undertake one of India's most formidable challenges: the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Yet, only a select few manage to secure a place, and a scant handful realize their dream of becoming an IAS officer. Each of these triumphant candidates has faced their share of adversity, but Ram Bhajan Kumhara's remarkable journey is a testament to the enduring power of hard work, capable of stirring deep emotions and reinforcing our faith in the principle that diligence and determination yield rewards.

Hailing from the humble village of Bapi in Rajasthan, Ram Bhajan Kumhara and his mother endured a life without proper shelter. Despite their challenging circumstances, Ram Bhajan overcame the odds, achieving 667th rank in the UPSC examination.

Ram Bhajan's journey is nothing short of inspiring. Despite coming from an impoverished village, he now holds a government position, a remarkable feat for the former daily wage laborer. In a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, he shared his story of hard work and perseverance.

Years ago, Ram Bhajan worked as a daily laborer alongside his mother. His daily routine involved breaking stones for hours, while his mother carried heavy loads of stones.

The young man who secured the top position in the UPSC Civil Services 2022 exam was responsible for moving approximately 25 cartons of stones every day. Despite his immense efforts, he earned a meager Rs 5 to Rs 10 daily, insufficient even for a single meal.

Hailing from a family that raised goats and supported themselves by selling their milk, Ram Bhajan's life took a harsh turn when his father succumbed to asthma during the Covid-19 pandemic. Following his father's demise, his family fell into poverty and turned to manual labor to survive.

However, Ram Bhajan's determination and hard work led him to secure a job as a constable in the Delhi Police after several years of service. Subsequently, he began his journey to crack the UPSC exams. On his eighth attempt, he achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer in 2022, lifting his family out of poverty and marking an extraordinary achievement.