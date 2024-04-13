New Delhi: Indra Vikram Singh, the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, embodies a narrative of resilience and determination that serves as a profound inspiration for the youth. Born in the modest village of Hasnapur in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, Singh's educational journey from local schools in his village to prestigious universities exemplifies his commitment to personal growth despite early academic struggles. His tale is particularly motivating as he transformed from a student with mediocre grades to a distinguished civil servant, clearing the Civil Services Examination on his first attempt. Singh's career, marked by significant administrative roles and impactful decisions, highlights his dedication to public service and community development. His approach to overcoming personal and educational challenges resonates with young individuals facing similar obstacles, making him a beacon of hope and a role model for aspiring civil servants and leaders in society. Singh's story encourages persistence, showing that with dedication, one can achieve great heights regardless of their beginnings.

Question: Can you share a bit about your childhood and your educational journey?

Indra Vikram Singh: I was born in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, in a small village called Hasnapur. I completed my early education in Bindki, which is about 11-12 km away from my village. I attended the local primary and junior high schools, which also served children from surrounding villages. For my high schooling, I moved to my elder brother's school in Jhansi and then pursued my intermediate education in Mathura at GIC. I later attended Lahwad University, which was a state university at the time but is now a central university, referred to as the 'Oxford of the East'. I completed both my graduation and post-graduation there.

Question: It seems you faced some challenges during your school days. Could you tell us more about that period?

Indra Vikram Singh: Indeed, my academic performance up to high school and intermediate was quite poor. I graduated with very low marks because I lacked interest and didn't study with full concentration. My educational journey wasn't smooth; I often couldn't even find my subject teachers. However, once I reached university and took charge of my own learning, my academic career improved significantly. I managed to clear the Civil Services Examination on my first attempt once I dedicated myself to my studies.

Question: What message would you like to convey to young people who might be struggling academically?

Indra Vikram Singh: I want to tell all the children and young people out there that if your academic career hasn't been very good for any reason, do not be discouraged. You can always improve yourself whenever you decide to. It's never too late to start anew and achieve better results. Persistence and self-improvement can lead you to accomplish as much as you aspire to.

Question: Reflecting on your own experiences, what has been a guiding principle in your life?

Indra Vikram Singh: My guiding principle has always been resilience and determination. Facing hardships is essential; they shape your character and resilience. It was during my graduation that I faced considerable financial struggles. Despite having the means at home, I couldn’t share my financial challenges with my family and had to manage on my own. This period taught me self-reliance and shaped my approach to personal and professional challenges.

Question: Given your experiences, what advice would you offer to those aspiring to a career in public service?

Indra Vikram Singh: For anyone looking to enter public service, my advice would be to be persistent and remain dedicated to your goals. Challenges are inevitable, but how you respond to them determines your future success. Always strive to improve and never lose sight of why you chose to serve the public. Remember, serving the people effectively requires not just skill but a deep commitment to the welfare of the community.

Question: As you continue to serve as the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, what are your primary goals for the region?

Indra Vikram Singh: My primary goals involve enhancing governance and ensuring that our administrative processes are transparent and efficient. I aim to focus on timely resolution of public grievances and maintaining integrity and cleanliness in all our operations. By doing so, I hope to contribute positively to the development and prosperity of Ghaziabad.