IAS Tanu Jain Success Story: Clear UPSC Prelims In 2 Month Prep, Know About Doctor-Turned-IAS's Miracle Story

In an extraordinary feat of determination and hard work, Tanu Jain, an IAS officer, cleared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination in just two months of preparation. Her journey began in 2012 when she first appeared for the UPSC exam, and despite passing only the prelims, she continued her pursuit and eventually achieved success.

Tanu Jain's Rising Popularity

Tanu Jain is a highly popular IAS officer known for her active presence on social media platforms. Many aspiring UPSC candidates may have come across her motivational speeches and mock interview sessions on YouTube shorts or Instagram reels. She offers guidance and support to UPSC aspirants, helping them crack the civil services examination.



cre Trending Stories

Tanu Jain's Professional Journey

Currently serving as an Assistant Director at DRDO, Tanu Jain is actively involved in UPSC coaching, conducting mock interview sessions for UPSC aspirants.

Tanu Jain's Initial Attempts and Success

In 2012, Tanu Jain made her first attempt at the UPSC examination, passing only the preliminary stage. However, in her third attempt in 2014, she cleared the UPSC examination and secured a rank of 648.

Tanu Jain's Background and Career Decision

Tanu Jain pursued her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Subharti Medical College, Meerut. Despite completing her degree, she realized that serving as a doctor would limit her ability to make a significant impact on people's lives compared to becoming an IAS officer. This realization led her to pursue the UPSC examination.

Two Months of Intensive Preparation

In a remarkable display of determination, Tanu Jain dedicated just two months to prepare for the UPSC Preliminary examination. Although she did not clear the main examination in her first attempt, she persisted and secured a rank of 648 in her third attempt.

Conclusion:

Tanu Jain's success story is an inspiration to UPSC aspirants and showcases the power of dedication and focused preparation. Her journey from being a doctor to becoming an IAS officer highlights her passion for serving society. Tanu Jain's accomplishments serve as a testament to the fact that with the right mindset and diligent efforts, it is possible to achieve extraordinary success in the highly competitive UPSC examinations.