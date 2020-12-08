IAS topper Tina Dabi shares post first time after filing for divorce from Athar Amir; know what she said

IAS topper Tina Dabi has shared a post first time after filing for divorce from her husband Athar Amir. In a post on photo and video sharing social networking site, Instagram, Tina shared on what she did "over the past couple of months".

READ | Celebrated IAS couple, Tina Dabi and Athar Amir, files for divorce

The celebrated civil servant couple of Tina Dabi, topper of UPSC civil service examination in 2015 and Athar Amir, who secured the second position in the same exam, recently filed for divorce in Jaipur. The couple got married in 2018.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of pictures on the books that she read over the past few months. She also jotted down her thoughts on the books and shared excerpts that she "found the best".

She wrote, "This is a late post. I read a lot of books over the past couple of months. I have penned my thoughts on a few in this post. I have included excerpts that I found the best. Hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed putting it together."

She added, "P.S. : Pls share your reviews if you have read any of these already. Also, if you have any other book suggestions, they are most welcome."

Tina was the topper of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015 and Athar had secured the second position in the same UPSC exam. He hails from Kashmir.

After a one-year relationship, they got married in April 2018. The duo had earlier said that they had fallen in love during their training period. Both Tina and Athar are officers of the Rajasthan cadre. This IAS couple is separating by mutual consent.

The couple posted in Rajasthan submitted an application in a family court on November 1 and filed for divorce on November 17.

Tina Dabi and her husband Athar Aamir requested the city family court to issue a divorce decree by presenting a joint application for divorce. The court will hear this application in the coming days.

In the application, both of them have said that they have been living apart for a long time. Also, now they do not want to continue their marriage further.

Tina's husband unfollowed her on social media platform a few months ago. Tina also unfollowed her husband Athar from Twitter.

Tina, who wrote the surname of Khan in front of her name after marriage, removed the word from her Instagram bio along with Kashmiri daughter-in-law (Bahu) a few days ago.