IAS vs IPS - Who Is More Powerful? Detailed Explaination Here

IAS and IPS are two of the most coveted services in India. Both are recruited through the UPSC Civil Services Examination, which is one of the toughest and most competitive exams in the country. Both services offer prestigious and challenging careers in the public administration and law enforcement domains. However, there is often a comparison and debate among the aspirants and the general public about which service is more powerful, which has more responsibilities, which has more salary and perks, and so on.

IAS vs IPS: Roles and Responsibilities

The role and responsibility of an IAS officer is to work in the public administration domain and implement the policies and programmes of the government at various levels. An IAS officer can be posted as a district collector, divisional commissioner, secretary, joint secretary, additional secretary, chief secretary, cabinet secretary, etc. in various departments and ministries of the central and state governments. An IAS officer has to deal with various administrative issues such as revenue collection, land records, development schemes, public grievances, disaster management, law and order, etc.

The role and responsibility of an IPS officer is to work in the law enforcement domain and maintain peace and security in society. An IPS officer can be posted as a superintendent of police, deputy inspector general, inspector general, director general, etc. in various units and wings of the police force such as crime branch, intelligence bureau, central bureau of investigation, national investigation agency, etc. An IPS officer has to deal with various criminal issues such as crime prevention, crime detection, crime investigation, prosecution, anti-terrorism, VIP security, traffic management, etc.

Powers and Authority

Both IAS and IPS officers have significant powers and authority in their respective fields. An IAS officer is the head of the administration in a district or a state. He/she has the power to oversee and coordinate the functioning of all the departments and agencies under his/her jurisdiction. He/she also has the power to issue orders and directives to the subordinate officers and staff. He/she also has the power to take disciplinary action against any erring officer or employee.

An IPS officer is the head of the police department in a district or a state. He/she has the power to enforce law and order in his/her jurisdiction. He/she also has the power to arrest, detain, interrogate and prosecute any offender or suspect. He/she also has the power to use force or firearms if necessary to maintain peace and security. He/she also has the power to grant or deny permission for any public event or procession.

However, both IAS and IPS officers have to work under the supervision and guidance of their seniors and political bosses. They also have to follow the rules and regulations laid down by the constitution and the law. They also have to respect the rights and dignity of the citizens.

Training and Cadre

Both IAS and IPS officers have to undergo rigorous training before joining their respective services. The training for both services is conducted by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie for a period of 15 weeks. This is followed by specialized training for each service at different academies.

The IAS officers have to undergo specialized training at LBSNAA itself for a period of 26 weeks. This is followed by district training for a period of 52 weeks at their respective cadres. The IAS officers are allotted cadres on the basis of their rank in the UPSC exam and their preferences. The cadres are either state cadres or joint cadres comprising two or more states or union territories.

The IPS officers have to undergo specialized training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad for a period of 44 weeks. This is followed by district training for a period of 32 weeks at their respective cadres. The IPS officers are also allotted cadres on the basis of their rank in the UPSC exam and their preferences. The cadres are either state cadres or joint cadres comprising two or more states or union territories.