IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: The online registration process for the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical-2022 has commenced on Saturday (April 16). Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can visit the official website of MHA.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has recently invited applications for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2/Technical Exam 2022, applications are open at the official website of MHA- at mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in. or mharecruitment.in.

Here’s all you need to know about the IB-ACIO Recruitment drive.

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment: Vacancy details

A total of 150 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment exam.

Computer Science and Technology - 56 Posts

Electronics and Communication - 94 Posts

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment: Important Dates

The last date to apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 exam is May 7.

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment: Eligibility

Interested candidates must possess a valid Gate Score from 2020, 2021 or 2022 in Electronics and Communication or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science & Engineering from a recognized University

Or

Masters Degree in Science with Electronics or Physics with Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Computer Science or Masters Degree in Computer Applications from a recognized University.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online

Visit the official website of MHA at mharecruitment.in

Now click on the option that says ‘How to apply’

If not registered, register yourself on the portal- here

Fill out the application form by providing basic details.

Pay the examination fee.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Age-limit

18 to 27 years.

Live TV