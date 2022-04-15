New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will begin the application process for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade 2/Technical Exam 2022 on April 16, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in. The last date to apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 exam is May 7, 2022.

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 150 vacancies in the organisation.

Computer Science and Technology - 56 Posts

Electronics and Communication - 94 Posts

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment: Important Dates

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment: Eligibility

Interested candidates must possess a valid Gate Score from 2020, 2021 or 2022 in Electronics and Communication or Computer Science and Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science and Engineering from a recognized University

Or

Masters Degree in Science with Electronics or Physics with Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Computer Science or Masters Degree in Computer Applications from a recognized University.

IB ACIO recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam in online mode from April 16. The link to apply will soon be available on MHA’s official website soon.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

