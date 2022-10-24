IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 to be DECLARED on THIS DATE at ibps.in- Steps to check result here

IBPS 2022: The results of the IBPS Clerk Main examination for 2022 will be released in due course by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). However, there is no official announcement till now but results are expected to be released soon. Results for the October 8 selection exam will be posted on the institute's official websites, ibps.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates can verify results by logging in with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates who passed the preliminary exam for the Clerk positions were eligible to take the main exam, which was released by IBPS on September 21. Clerk IBPS The primary exam was on October 8.

IBPS Clerk Mains result 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for downloading the main result for ‘CLERKS (CRP CLERKS-XII)’.

Enter your Registration No or roll number and password or date of birth and login.

The result will appear on your screen.

Check and download your result.

Candidates took an online exam that lasted 160 minutes and had questions of an objective nature. There are 6035 openings to be filled by the IBPS Clerk recruitment drive in the 11 participating banks all throughout India.