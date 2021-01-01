हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IBPS

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 declared; check your details at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection released Clerk Prelims 2020 result on Friday (January 1).

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 declared; check your details at ibps.in

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) released Clerk Prelims 2020 result on Friday (January 1).

The results for Common Recruitment Process Clerk prelims 2020 has been released on the official website

The candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check the result. 

According to the notification, the names of shortlisted candidates will only be displayed on the website. 

Easy 5 steps to check IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ibps.in

Step 2: Go to CRP Clerical tab on the homepage and click on the IBPS CRP Clerk 

Step 3: Click on the link for IBPS CRP Clerk prelims result 2020

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth and submit your details.

Step 5: The IBPS Clerk prelims 2020 result will be displayed on your screen. Search for your name and roll number in the list.

The qualified candidates will have to register an application form for mains examination. The notification for the mains exam will be released by IBPS. 

The mains exam dates are already out and the exam will be held on February 2, 2021.  The admit cards for the mains exam will release one week prior to the exam. 

The selection process will be based on the marks obtained in the prelims and mains examination. There will be an interview for the clerical posts. 

The selected candidates will need to produce a proof of proficiency in the region's local language, they have opted for. The provisional allotment of seats will be released by April 2021.

The mains examination will have 190 questions. The questions will be based on subjects such as Reasoning ability and Computer aptitude, English, Quantitative aptitude, General and Financial awareness. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IBPSibps clerk prelims result
Next
Story

CBI disposes off 800 cases despite COVID-19 in 2020, says CBI Director
  • 1,02,86,709Confirmed
  • 1,48,994Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M34S

Watch, 20 lessons of 2020 on Zee News