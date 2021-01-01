IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 declared; check your details at ibps.in

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) released Clerk Prelims 2020 result on Friday (January 1).

The results for Common Recruitment Process Clerk prelims 2020 has been released on the official website.

The candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check the result.

According to the notification, the names of shortlisted candidates will only be displayed on the website.

Easy 5 steps to check IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ibps.in

Step 2: Go to CRP Clerical tab on the homepage and click on the IBPS CRP Clerk

Step 3: Click on the link for IBPS CRP Clerk prelims result 2020

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth and submit your details.

Step 5: The IBPS Clerk prelims 2020 result will be displayed on your screen. Search for your name and roll number in the list.

The qualified candidates will have to register an application form for mains examination. The notification for the mains exam will be released by IBPS.

The mains exam dates are already out and the exam will be held on February 2, 2021. The admit cards for the mains exam will release one week prior to the exam.

The selection process will be based on the marks obtained in the prelims and mains examination. There will be an interview for the clerical posts.

The selected candidates will need to produce a proof of proficiency in the region's local language, they have opted for. The provisional allotment of seats will be released by April 2021.

The mains examination will have 190 questions. The questions will be based on subjects such as Reasoning ability and Computer aptitude, English, Quantitative aptitude, General and Financial awareness.