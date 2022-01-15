IBPS clerk prelims result 2022 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check scores

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS Clerks XI preliminary examinations results at the official website- ibps.in.
The IBPS preliminary exam was conducted under the Common Recruitment Process (CPR) to select eligible individuals for the post of clerical cadre in participating banks (CRP Clerks XI).
The candidates who appeared in the IBPS preliminary examination can visit ibps.in and check their results.
Direct link to check IBPS prelims results 2022
How to Check IBPS CRP Clerks XI Prelims Results
Step 1. Visit the official website- https://ibps.in/
Step 2. On the home page, click on ‘Click here to view your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks XI’ Link
Step 3. Enter your registration number and password
Step 4. Enter submit
Step 5. Your Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download your results and take a printout for future reference
Additionally, the candidates selected in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination.
IBPS Clerk XI main admit card download link
The main examination will be held tentatively in the months of January/February 2022, whereas the provisional seat allotment will be held tentatively in April 2022.