IBPS

IBPS clerk prelims result 2022 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check scores

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS Clerks XI preliminary examinations results at the official website- ibps.in. 

The IBPS preliminary exam was conducted under the Common Recruitment Process (CPR) to select eligible individuals for the post of clerical cadre in participating banks (CRP Clerks XI).

The candidates who appeared in the IBPS preliminary examination can visit ibps.in and check their results.

Direct link to check IBPS prelims results 2022

How to Check IBPS CRP Clerks XI Prelims Results

Step 1. Visit the official website- https://ibps.in/

Step 2. On the home page, click on ‘Click here to view your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks XI’ Link

Step 3. Enter your registration number and password

Step 4. Enter submit

Step 5. Your Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download your results and take a printout for future reference

Additionally, the candidates selected in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. 

IBPS Clerk XI main admit card download link

The main examination will be held tentatively in the months of January/February 2022, whereas the provisional seat allotment will be held tentatively in April 2022.

