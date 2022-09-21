IBPS Prelims Clerk Result 2022 DECLARED at ibps.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

IBPS Clerk Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 on September 21, 2022. The result is available for all appeared candidates on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. The link to check result will be available to candidates till September 27, 2022. the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection announced the status of the selection for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022, on its website i.e. ibps.in. So, the candidates can download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result from the official website or directly through the provided link which is available till 27 September 2022.

IBPS Clerk Result 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Search for the IBPS website and visit the link.

Step 2: In the next step, you need to click on the result link ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerks-XII’.

Step 3: In the third step, you need to login into your account by providing their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB.

Step 4: Download IBPS CRP Clerk XII Result.

Step 5: You may also take a print out for records

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2022

The mains exam is expected to be held tentatively on 08 October 2022 for which the candidates are required to download the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card. The mains admit card shall be issued anytime soon on the official website. The marks obtained in the main exam will be considered for the final selection. The mains exam will be of 200 marks. Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional allotment.