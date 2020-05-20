IBPS PO, Clerk, SO Result 2020 declared at ibps.in, here's how to check

The results for IBPS clerk, probationary officer and specialist officers exams under CRP VIII was declared by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday (May 20). Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results at ibps.in - the official website of IBPS.

The IBPS has also uploaded the provisional reserve lists of candidates on the official website and will be available till June 30.

How to check IBPS Result 2020 online:

- Visit the official website, ibps.in

- Click on the scrolling link for SO/ PO/MT/ clerk

- A new page will open, fill your details, check result

IBPS Result 2020: How to check provisional allotment under reserve list

- Go to the official IBPS website ibps.in.

- Click on IBPS Provisional.

- The new page will ask for log in details.

- Submit the details and your allotment list would release

- Check the reserve list and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS Clerk prelims exam was conducted on December 7,8,14 and 21 while the IBPS Clerk main exam was conducted on January 18. IBPS PO prelims exam was conducted on October 12,13,19 and 20 and the IBPS PO main exam was held on November 30, 2019. IBPS SO prelims exam was held on December 28 and 29 and IBPS SO main exam was conducted on January 25, 2020.

Earlier, it was announced by IBPS that declaration of all results IBPS PO, SO and Clerk under CRP IX is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.