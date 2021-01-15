IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 declared, check result here

IBPS released PO Prelims 2020 result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for the PO Prelims Exam 2020. The candidates who appeared for the Prelims Exam (IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2020) can check their result by visiting the IBPS official website: ibps.in. The result will be available on the official website from January 14-20, 2021.

The IBPS PO 2020 Preliminary Examination was conducted on October 3, 10, and 11 in 2020. The supplementary examination for the same was conducted on January 6, 2021, at various examination centres across the length and breadth of the nation. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims examination will have to appear for the main examination now.

Earlier, the main examination was scheduled to be held on November 28, 2020, but it was postponed and the new date of the main examination has not been declared yet.

Under the IBPS PO 2020 recruitment process, there are 1,417 posts to be filled in various banks across the country. The online registration for the same started on October 28 and came to an end on November 11.

Here's how the candidates can check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020:

* Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in

* Click on the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 link available on the home page.

* Once you click on the link a new page will open where candidates have to enter login credentials.

* The candidate can enter their login credentials.

* The result will appear on the screen.

* The candidates can then check and download the result.

* Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

IBPS PO Interview Process: The selected candidates are called for the interview process conducted by the IBPS. The interviews will be conducted in January and February 2021. The interview process is an important step in the selection of a candidate for the post of PO in multiple public sector banks. The cumulative score of Mains and the interview is considered for the final selection.

IBPS PO Final Result 2020: The IBPS PO 2020 final result is scheduled to be declared on April 1, 2021. The final result will consider the collective score of the Mains exam and the interview. This would create a merit list and candidates who make it to the merit list are given the appointment letter by the bank of their preference.