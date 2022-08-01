IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for more than 6000 posts at ibps.in- Check last date, Eligibilty criteria and more here
IBPS released the official notification for recruitment of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts 2022-23, scroll down to know selection process, important dates and more.
- Candidates can apply online from August 2, 2022
- The recruitment drive aims to fill total of 6,432 vacancies
- Last date to register is August 22
Trending Photos
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday released the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 notification (CRP PO/MT-XII for Vacancies of 2023-24). The registration process for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees will begin on August 2 and will close on August 22, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill total of 6,432 vacancies. Candidates can apply online from August 2, 2022 through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Commencement of online applications: August 2
Last date to register for the exam: August 22
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: September/ October 2022
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: September/ October 2022
Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: October 2022
Online Examination – Preliminary: October 2022
Result of Online exam – Preliminary: November 2022
Online Examination – Main: November 2022
Declaration of Result – Main: December 2022
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 20- 30 years as on August 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.
Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. The preliminary exam will be conducted for the duration of 60 minutes and will consist of 100 marks. The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks.
Live Tv
More Stories