IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday released the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 notification (CRP PO/MT-XII for Vacancies of 2023-24). The registration process for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees will begin on August 2 and will close on August 22, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill total of 6,432 vacancies. Candidates can apply online from August 2, 2022 through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: August 2

Last date to register for the exam: August 22

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: September/ October 2022

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: September/ October 2022

Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: October 2022

Online Examination – Preliminary: October 2022

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: November 2022

Online Examination – Main: November 2022

Declaration of Result – Main: December 2022

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20- 30 years as on August 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. The preliminary exam will be conducted for the duration of 60 minutes and will consist of 100 marks. The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks.