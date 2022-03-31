IBPS Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Division head post at ibps.in, salary up to 25 lakhs; Check details here

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) is looking for eligible individuals for the recruitment of Division Head (Technology Support Services) posts. This is a great chance for candidates holding a graduation/post-graduation degree to join IBPS.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of IBPS- ibps.in. The last day to apply for the vacancies is April 13, 2022.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application- 24 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application- 13 April 2022

Interview date- April 2022

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Division Head (Technology Support Services) - 1 Post

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor/ Master’s Degree in Electronics/Electronics & Tele communication /Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Instrumentation/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications and/ or equivalent.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The minimum age limit required to apply for the said post is 61 years.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Salary Details

Rs.25 Lakhs (approx.)

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Notification link

Official Notification

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

Apply Online here

IBPS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can submit applications through the online mode at the official website- ibps.in.

