IBPS

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Division head post at ibps.in, salary up to 25 lakhs; Check details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of IBPS- ibps.in. 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Division head post at ibps.in, salary up to 25 lakhs; Check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) is looking for eligible individuals for the recruitment of Division Head (Technology Support Services) posts. This is a great chance for candidates holding a graduation/post-graduation degree to join IBPS. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of IBPS- ibps.in. The last day to apply for the vacancies is April 13, 2022. 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application- 24 March 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application- 13 April 2022
  • Interview date- April 2022 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Division Head (Technology Support Services) - 1 Post

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor/ Master’s Degree in Electronics/Electronics & Tele communication /Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Instrumentation/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications and/ or equivalent.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Age Limit 

The minimum age limit required to apply for the said post is 61 years. 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview. 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Salary Details

Rs.25 Lakhs (approx.)

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Notification link

Official Notification

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

Apply Online here

IBPS Recruitment 2022: How to apply 

Candidates can submit applications through the online mode at the official website- ibps.in. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
