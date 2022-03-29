IBPS Recruitment 2022: Apply for Division head post at ibps.in, salary up to 25 lakhs - Details here

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for Division Head (Technology Support Services) posts. Candidates holding a graduation/post-graduation degree have a great chance to apply.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of IBPS- ibps.in. The last day to apply for the vacancies is April 13, 2022.
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application- 24 March 2022
- Last date for submission of online application- 13 April 2022
- Interview date- April 2022
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Division Head (Technology Support Services) - 1 Post
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Bachelor/ Master’s Degree in Electronics/Electronics & Tele communication /Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Instrumentation/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications and/ or equivalent.
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
The minimum age limit required to apply for the said post is 61 years.
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Salary Details
Rs.25 Lakhs (approx.)
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Notification link
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply
IBPS Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Candidates can submit applications through the online mode at the official website- ibps.in.