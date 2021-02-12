हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IBPS Recruitment

IBPS Recruitment: RRB PO Mains Scorecard 2020-21 released; check how to download

Candidates who had appeared in the online exams for the post of Group A – Officer Scale 1 (Assistant Manager) PO under CRP RRB IX will be able to download the scorecard from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The scorecards will be available on the portal till February 20, 2021.

IBPS Recruitment: RRB PO Mains Scorecard 2020-21 released; check how to download
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) PO Main exam. The list of selected candidates who will be allowed to appear for the interview has also been released by the concerned authority.  

Candidates who had appeared in the online exams for the post of Group A – Officer Scale 1 (Assistant Manager) PO under CRP RRB IX will be able to download the scorecard from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.   

The scorecards will be available on the portal till February 20, 2021.  

Direct Link to download IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card 2020-21  

Steps to Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card 2020-21:  

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in  

Step 2: Click on the link which reads: "Click here to View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX – Officers Scale-I"  

Step 3: Enter your details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth or Password in the input fields  

Step 4: Click on the Login button  

Step 5: Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains Score Card using the link displayed  

The selected candidates will be required to appear for the interview round. The IBPS RRB PO Interview 2021 will be tentatively conducted in February by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks in consultation with NABARD and IBPS. 

