IBPS RRB CRP XI recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is closing the registration process for RRB Group A officer scale I, II, III and Group B office assistant (multipurpose) on its official website - ibps.in. The IBPS RRB online application registration process started from 7th June is now closing on June 27, 2022. Aspirants, who wish to apply for IBPS CRP RRBs XI recruitment 2022 and have not yet applied, are advised to apply now as the website may become slow toward the closing hours. The IBPS had released a notificaiton for the recruitment of Office Assistant on 8106 posts.

IBPS RRB CRP XI recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Registration process begins: June 07, 2022

Closing Date of Registration Process: June 27, 2022

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training (PET): July 18 to 23

Online Examination – Preliminary August, 2022

Result of Online exam – Preliminary September 2022

Online Examination – Main / Single September/October 2022

IBPS RRB CRP XI recruitment 2022: Age Limit

(1) For Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager): 21 to 40 years. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1982 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

(2) For Officer Scale- II (Manager): 21 to 32 years. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1990 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

(3) For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager): 18 to 30 years. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1992 and later than 31.05.2004 (both dates inclusive)

(4) For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 18 to 28 years. Candidates should have not been born earlier than 02.06.1994 and later than 01.06.2004 (both dates inclusive)

(5) Upper Age Relaxation: 05 years for SC / ST, 03 years for OBC, + 10 years for PWD.

Office Assistant (Multipurpose):

IBPS RRB CRP XI recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

(1) Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

(2) Essential - Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s.

(3) Desirable – Working knowledge of computer.

Officer Scale-I:

(1) Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy;

(2) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s.

(3) Computer knowledge or awareness will be an added qualification.

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer):

(1) Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

(2) Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.

Officer Scale-III:

(1) Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

(2) Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions.

IBPS RRB 2022: Application Fee

The fee with intimation charges should be made through Online payment mode using Net Banking / Debit / Credit Card etc.

For OBC, General (UR) and other Candidates: ₹ 850/-

For SC / ST / PWBD / EXSM Candidates: ₹ 175/- (Intimation charges only)

IBPS RRB 2022: Selection Process

RRBs Common Written Examination (CWE) (Online Exam) and Interview. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the examination for CWE -RRBs-X will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted with the help of the designated Nodal Regional Rural Bank in each State/UT and coordinated by IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

IBPS RRB CRP XI recruitment 2022: How to apply

Eligible and Interested Graduate Indian Nationals can apply online through IBPS Official Website from 07/06/2022 to 27/06/2022 up to 23:59 Hours. The candidates should have a valid Email Id for applying IBPS RRB 2022 till selection process.

LIVE TV