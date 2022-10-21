IBPS RRB PO 2022: Scale 1 Mains scorecard RELEASED at ibps.in- Direct link to check here

IBPS RRB PO 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result scorecard of the RRB Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I) Main exam 2022. Earlier, the Institute of Banking Personnel, IBPS declared the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 for Officer Scale I, II and III today, October 18. The interviews are tentatively planned from November 14.

IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the view scores link for CRP-RRBs-X Group ‘A’ - Officers (Scale-I)

Key in your Registration No / Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can now download the IBPS RRB PO result screocard on the official website ibps.in.