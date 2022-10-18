NewsIndia
IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022 for Officer Scale I, II and III OUT on ibps.in, direct link to check here

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022 is now available on the official website- ibps.in, scroll down for direct link to download the result.

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel, IBPS declared the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 for Officer Scale I, II and III today, October 18. IBPS RRB PO Mains Result for Officer Scale I and the IBPS RRB PO Single Exam result for Officer Scale II and III was declared at -- PM today. Candidates can now check the IBPS RRB PO results on the official website ibps.in. Candidates can check the check IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022 following the simple steps given below or through the direct link provided below

Here's how to check the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022

  1. Visit the official website- ibps.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 link
  3. Entre your credentials like Registration number, DOB etc
  4. Submit and IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 will appear on screen
  5. Check the result and download it for future reference

 IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022- Direct Link

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022 Scale 2- Direct link

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2022 Scale 3- Direct link

Candidates must note that only the result status will be shared today. The IBPS RRB PO 2022 Scorecards will be released by the institute in due course of time.

 

