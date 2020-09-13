IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020: Second-day exams today; know details

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is conducting the second-day exam of IBPS RRB PO 2020 today for students who were left to give exam on the first day. The first shift was held on September 12, 2020. The IBPS is conducting the exam in 5 different shifts to avoid crowding.

The admit cards for the IBPS RRB PO exams were released few days back on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the candidates who appeared in the exam on September 12, the exam paper was of moderate to difficult level this time.

The first shift was conducted from 8:30 am to 9:20 am today and the five shifts have been completed now. Students are being provided with 2 rough sheets this time prior to exams beginning to avoid any contact with them.

The candidates need to attempt 80 questions in 45 minutes time for the preliminary exams. Students who appeared for the exam said that this time the maximum reasoning questions were tricky.

Unlike previous year, the question paper was bilingual this year. Either of the languages used to appear on the computer screens.