IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk DECLARED- Direct link to check scorecard here

IBPS RRB: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk on September 8, 2022. All the appeared candidates can check their results through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam on August 7, 13 and 14, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the paper reported that they found the questions to be in the range of easy to moderate.

IBPS RRB Scorecard 2022: Here is how to check

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Registration number

Category

Post applied

Date of exam

Total marks of the exam

The sectional and overall cut-off score

Marks scored in aggregate and also for each section

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations. Candidates who clear the exam will become eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2022.