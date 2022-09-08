NewsIndia
IBPS RRB 2022

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk DECLARED- Direct link to check scorecard here

IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam on August 7, 13 and 14, 2022, scroll down for the direct link.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 06:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk DECLARED- Direct link to check scorecard here

IBPS RRB: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk on September 8, 2022. All the appeared candidates can check their results through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam on August 7, 13 and 14, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the paper reported that they found the questions to be in the range of easy to moderate.

Direct link to check scorecard here

IBPS RRB Scorecard 2022: Here is how to check

Name of the candidate
Roll number
Registration number
Category
Post applied
Date of exam
Total marks of the exam
The sectional and overall cut-off score
Marks scored in aggregate and also for each section

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations. Candidates who clear the exam will become eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2022.

Live Tv

IBPS RRB 2022IBPS RRB Result 2022ibps clerk 2022ibps clerk admit card 2022IBPS clerk admit cardIBPS ClerkIBPS admit cardibps clerk exam date 2022ibps clerk syllabus ibps clerk cut off 2021ibps clerk 2022 admit cardibps admit card 2022ibps clerk exam timeibps clerk cut offibps clerk shift timingswww.ibps.in 2022ibps exam date 2022ibps clerk previous year cut offwww.ibps.inibps clerk exam patternibps clerk 2021 cut offibps clerk mock test 2022ibps clerk resultibps clerk admit

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?