IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications from interested candidates to apply for Officer and Office Assistant positions. Eligible candidates can apply online at ibps.in, the official website of IBPS. The registration process is underway from June 7 and will continue till June 27, 2022. The IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 drive will fill more than 8,000 positions within the organization.

According to the IBPS Calendar, the IBPS RRB Prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 will be held from August 7 to August 21 2022. The dates are provisional and subject to change.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?

There are 8,106 available positions for Group "A"-Officers (Scale-I, II, & III) and Group "B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

IBPS RRB Recruitment: Important dates?

The registration period will begin on June 7, 2022.

The registration period will conclude on June 27, 2022.

The Pre-exam Training will commence from July 18 to July 23, 2022.

IBPS RRB Jobs 2022: Eligibility criteria?

Candidates interested in applying for the mentioned positions should read the official notification on the main website to learn more about the qualification requirements, age limit, and selection process.

IBPS RRB 2022: Application fee?

SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs 175

Others- Rs 850

IBPS RRB 2022 Jobs: How to apply?