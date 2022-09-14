IBPS RRB Result 2022 DECLARED for Officer Scale I at ibps.in- Direct link here

IBPS RRB 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS RRB result 2022 for the prelims exam for the Officer Scale I in online mode today, September 14. Candidates who took the Office Scale 1 test can view the IBPS RRB 2022 result on the official website - ibps.in. Candidates must utilize their current login information, which includes their registration number/roll number, password, and date of birth, in order to access the Officer Scale 1 result of the IBPS RRB 2022.

IBPS RRB 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the IBPS official website - ibps.in.

Click the “CRP RRBs” link on the home page

Next, click the link “ Common Recruitment Process - Regional Rural Banks Phase XI”.

Next, click the link “Click here to view your result status of Online Preliminary exam for CRP RRBs - XI - Officer Scale I”

Then, on the login page enter the log in credentials as your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Next, click the “submit” button

The IBPS RRB 2022 PO prelims result will appear.

Download the IBPS RRB 2022 PO result as a pdf file for future use.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear in the IBPS RRB mains exam 2022, which is planned to be held on September 24, 2022, in accordance with the IBPS RRB PO recruitment process. The IBPS RRB PO admit card 2022 for the main test will be released soon by the exam organizers.