IBPS RRB Result 2022 OUT, direct link to download provisional allotment list at ibps.in
IBPS RRB Result 2022: IBPS CRP RRBs-XI Main exam provisional allotment list out on ibps.in, scroll down for direct link to download the result.
IBPS RRB Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB Result 2022 its official website- ibps.in. Candidates can now check the IBPS Main provisional allotment list 2022 following the simple steps given here or the direct link given below
IBPS RRB Result 2022: Here's how to download IBPS Main Provisional Allotment list
- Visit the offical website - ibps.in
- On the homepage, click Result of Online Main Examination for CRP RRBs-XI Office Assistants link provisional list
- Enter the log in credentials like roll number, DOB and submit
- IBPS PO RRB Main Result will appear on the screen
- Download the pdf and check for your roll number
IBPS RRB Main Result Direct Link
Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XI) for Recruitment of Group "B" - Office Assistants (Multipurpose)
Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group “A” - Officers (Scale-I)
Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers Scale II (GBO)
Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XI) for Recruitment of Group 'A' - Officers Scale-III
