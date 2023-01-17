topStoriesenglish
IBPS SO PRELIMS RESULT 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 OUT at ibps.in, get DIRECT LINK to check scorecards here

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 is now out on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in, scroll down for the direct link to check the IBPS SO prelims result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 OUT at ibps.in, get DIRECT LINK to check scorecards here

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary examination of IBPS Specialist Officer can now check the IBPS SO result on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates can check their IBPS SO prelims result following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022

  1. Visit the official site of IBPS- ibps.in.
  2. On the home page, click on IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 link 
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  4. Your IBPS SO Prelims result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the result and download the page.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 Direct Link

Candidates must note that the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022  will be available on the official website from January 17 to January 25, 2023.  Those candidates who will qualify for the written examination will have to appear for the main examination. 

IBPS SO Main Exam Date

IBPS SO Mains 2022 examination will be conducted on January 29, 2023. The admit card for the same will be available to candidates on the official site of IBPS. The preliminary examination was conducted on December 24 and December 31, 2022. 

