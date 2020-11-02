IBPS SO recruitment notification 2021 released, application process to begin from November 2 - Check details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Sunday (November 1) advertised for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts. The registration process will begin from Monday (November 2). Eligible candidates can submit their application on IBPS's official website ibps.in.

The online application process will be closed on November 23. The preliminary exam will be held between December 26 and 27. The main exam is scheduled to take place on January 24.

The recruitment examination will be conducted for the posts of IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Dates to remember:

Application process begins- November 2

Last date to apply- November 23

Preliminary online exam- December 26, 27

Main exam- January 24.

Eligibility:

– The age of the candidates must be at least 20 years and not more than 30 years

– Candidates should have the required educational qualifications for their respective posts.

Paper pattern

The paper will be two-hour long and 50 questions each will be asked from three sections – English language (25 marks), reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks).

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 questions. The ecam will be conducted in both English and Hindi.