IBPS SO 2021 exam

IBPS Specialist Officer Mains result 2021 released at ibps.in, find direct link to check scorecard

Candidates should note that the portal for checking the IBPS SO Mains result 2021 will be open for six days only, and they can therefore check their exam results till February 10. It is to be noted that the IBPS organises the IBPS SO exam every year to hire Specialist Officers in the participating banks all over the country. 

Representational image

IBPS SO 2021 exam: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of the IBPS SO Mains exam 2021.  Candidates who appeared in the IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) Mains exam can visit the official website of IBPS and check their scorecard on the official website: ibps.in. Candidates should note that the portal for checking the IBPS SO Mains result 2021 will be open for six days only, and they can therefore check their exam results till February 10.

Candidates who have cleared the IBPS SO Mains exam 2021 will be eligible to appear for the interview round next. The participating banks will be organising a common interview for the qualified candidates.

It is to be noted that the IBPS organises the IBPS SO exam every year to hire Specialist Officers in the participating banks all over the country. 

For the candidates to get recruited as an SO in the banks, they need to secure a minimum score in the prelims and the mains exam for the next process, which is the interview. Candidates are then selected based on the score of both the exam and the interview for recruitment.

Here are the steps to be followed to check the IBPS SO Mains result 2021:

 

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS: www.ibps.in

Step 2: Candidates need to locate and click on the link for checking the results on the homepage: IBPS SO Mains result 2021

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen. Candidates can enter their Registration number or Roll Number of the exam, followed by their password or date of birth to login to check the result of the IBPS SO Mains exam 2021

Step 4: Candidates may be required to fill in a captcha code for security

Step 5: The IBPS SO Mains result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. 

Candidates are advised to download or take a print out of their scorecard for future use. 

Here's the direct link to check IBPS SO Main results 2020:

The IBPS Specialist Office Mains exams were held on January 24. 

Live TV

